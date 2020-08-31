1/1
Verna Marie Watt
It is with great sadness that he family of Verna Marie Watt announces her passing after complications from pneumonia at the age of 89 on August 28, 2020. Verna was born on April 15, 1931 to George and Maymie Quinton in Bracebridge, and raised with her siblings Kaye Finney and Ron Quinton in Utterson. Verna was a retired RN and mother of four children, Timothy Watt, Derek Watt, Colin Watt (Wendy), Carol Ridge (Gary). Verna will also be missed by her nine grandchildren Claire, Devon, Alicia, Christine, Michael, Stephen, Lisa, Lok-yi and Dustin. She will also be greatly missed by her great-grandchild Hunter. Verna was very proud of her career as an RN. She truly cared for her patient's well-being. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1895 Main Street West, Hamilton. Please gather at the cemetery gates. In lieu of flowers, donations in Verna's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 31, 2020.
