Vernol Rogers
1937-06-24 - 2020-10-17
It with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vern Rogers in his 83rd year. He is Remembered by his loving wife Yvonnie of 58 years, his children Stephen (Sherry), Theresa (Dennis), James (Adrienne), Christopher . His Grandchildren Brandy (Ben), Cody, Justin, Jessie, Kyle, Spencer. His sisters Joyce, Gail (Ken) and brother Ivan, Along with his many nieces and nephews. Vern was called to the bar in 1962 and practiced law for 54 years and retired at the age of 80. The family wishes to extend many thanks to the nurses and doctors of the cancer clinic at the Centenary Rouge Valley hospital for their excellent and extensive care. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 26, 2020.
