Passed away suddenly at her home in Ancaster on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Veronica at the age of 63 was the beloved wife and soul mate of Nicola Piccoli for over 39 years. Proud and devoted mum to Marisa (Lucas Simonetta). Much loved daughter and daughter-in-law of the late Kalman and the late Margaret Lorincz and Mario and Maria Piccoli. Dear sister of Rose (Ron Zahoruk). Cherished sister-in-law of twin brothers John Piccoli (Stephanie) and Tony Piccoli (Anna). Loving zia of Sofia, Luca and Joshua. Forever in the hearts of her precious Charlie and Kiki. Sadly missed by her many relatives and friends. A special thank you to our friend and neighbour Dr. Cynthia Ryerse for her constant love and support. Veronica's passions were tending to her beautiful garden, cooking and baking Italian and Hungarian cuisine, a flavourful glass of Chianti, her morning cup of English Breakfast tea, and above all, her overwhelming determination to take the best care of her beloved husband and daughter. We will love you forever. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton (905.574.0405) on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-9:00 p.m. Vigil prayers will be offered at the funeral home on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Funeral mass from St. Ann's Parish, 11 Wilson Street, Ancaster on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations to Juravinski Hospital would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca. "There are no good-byes, where ever you are, you will always be in my heart." - Mahatma Gandi
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020