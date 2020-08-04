1/1
Viateur Joseph Bard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viateur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully surrounded by his family on July 31, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, Viateur Bard died at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Marthe (nee Gauthier). Loving father of Monique Boles (Cameron), Michel (Marianne), Brian and Paul (Jacqueline). Dear Pepere of Tiffany, Keith, and Alecia. Great-pepere of Jaelyn, Juliette, Benjamin, and Ryker. Dear brother of Fred (Barbara) and predeceased by his sisters Celia, Gilberte, Remianne, and Edwina. Sur-vived by several nieces and nephews in Canada and the USA. Viateur was a member of the Iron Workers Union for 62 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Wednesday, August 5th from 7-9 p.m. Prayers will be said at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Notre Dame du Perpetuel Secours Church on Thursday, August 6th 10 a.m.. Burial to take place at Resurrection Cem-etery. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are man-datory. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved