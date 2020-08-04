Peacefully surrounded by his family on July 31, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, Viateur Bard died at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Marthe (nee Gauthier). Loving father of Monique Boles (Cameron), Michel (Marianne), Brian and Paul (Jacqueline). Dear Pepere of Tiffany, Keith, and Alecia. Great-pepere of Jaelyn, Juliette, Benjamin, and Ryker. Dear brother of Fred (Barbara) and predeceased by his sisters Celia, Gilberte, Remianne, and Edwina. Sur-vived by several nieces and nephews in Canada and the USA. Viateur was a member of the Iron Workers Union for 62 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Wednesday, August 5th from 7-9 p.m. Prayers will be said at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Notre Dame du Perpetuel Secours Church on Thursday, August 6th 10 a.m.. Burial to take place at Resurrection Cem-etery. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are man-datory. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com