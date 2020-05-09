Passed away on April 29, 2020 in Burnaby B.C. He was the eldest son of Victor and Elsie Addison, Sr. and brother to Donald, Leslie and Joey. All deceased. Left to mourn are his sisters Diane and Deborah and their families and sister in laws June, Sharon and Jeanette and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a sincere Thank You to Victor's dear and loyal friend Ed and his family for the kindness and compassion that they have shown Victor over the years. Thank you to the staff at the Normanna Care Home in which Victor resided. Victor was a Man of the world and a very insightful individual who was never lost for words. He always loved a good debate and the chance to make people laugh with his sense of humor and wit. He always had style and class. As per Victor' s request cremation has taken place. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. Rest in Peace dear brother. This is not Good Bye. See You later.



