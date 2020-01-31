Home

Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
Victor Hiram WEAVER Obituary
Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Victor Weaver of Bethesda , Vineland, in his 57th year. Son of the late Milton and Phyllis (Sider) Weaver. Dear brother of Sandy and Dave Quinn, Carol and Francis Smuck, Barry and Theresa Weaver, Karl and Wendy Weaver and Bonnie Weaver. A service to celebrate Victor's life will be held at Bethesda followed by interment at Selkirk Union Cemetery. If desired, donations to Bethseda, Vineland would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home, Jarvis 519-587-4414. Friends are invited to sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020
