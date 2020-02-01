|
|
Of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on January 16th, at the age of 93, with family members whom visited with him over his remaining days. Beloved husband of Tillie (predeceased) father to son Randolph Phillips and daughter Caryl Halliday, sisters Inez Nunziato and Velma Colizza. He is also survived by grandchildren Jason, Laurie and Darik Halliday and Paige Phillips-Boha. A memorial service is planned for the spring as well as a celebration of life. Date to be determined. The family is grateful for the kindness and care provided by St. Peter's Hospital Doctor's, nurses and staff. May Victor find peace in his field of dreams.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020