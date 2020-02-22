|
Peacefully in the early morning of February 20, 2020, Vic left us in his 97th year. He leaves behind his wife, Helen, of 73 years, children Barb Forbes (Bob), Sharon Forbes (Tom), and Brian (Jo-Ann). Papa will be missed by his grandchildren Connie (Doug), Todd (Candice), Trevor, Sara, Joshua and Kristie (Carmen); great-grandchildren Taylor, Avery, Gavin, Piper, Jackson, Abigail and Cooper. Vic was a "jack of all trades", throughout his life working as a farmer, electrician, milk truck driver and at Slack's lumber in Caledonia. Upon retirement Vic was known as "Mr. Anderson the school bus driver". He and Helen enjoyed many summers together camping at Brant Conservation Park. We will miss his sense of humour, the twinkle in his eye and his mischievous ways. Cremation has taken place. The service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to service. Please do not send flowers due to family allergies. Donations to the West Haldimand General Hospital, or a would be appreciated by the family. "Well Done, good and faithful servant" Matthew 25:23.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020