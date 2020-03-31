|
|
Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby on March 27, 2020, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Isabelle (nee Swanson) for 63 years. He was a retired employee of Greening - Donald Ltd. with 40 years of service. Vic had a strong bond with all of his family, especially his four surviving brothers Rod (Marg), Richard, Paul (Jean) and Terry (Bev). A special thank you to Paul and Jean and nephew Wayne and JoAnn for all their love and support. He will be sorely missed by the Swanson Family who have included us in every family celebration for more than 60 years. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for so much loving care from Frank (Karen), Fred (Janet), Jim (Lia), David, Jimmy, Mike and Spencer. Final arrangements have taken place. Vic will be missed.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020