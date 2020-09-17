Passed away suddenly at Arbour Creek Care Centre, in Hamilton, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Thomas for 63 years. Loving mother of Carla Morelli (Terry), Danny, Debbie Clarke (late Trevor), Rebecca Stirling (Gord), Brian (Donna) and Kathy Gordon (Scot). Proud grandma to 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Pre-deceased by her parents and brother. Loved by many nieces, nephews and very good friends. Graveside Service will take place at Tapleytown Cemetery, 385 Mud St., East, Stoney Creek on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Please note social distancing and masks are required for attendance. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated @ https://www.cancer.ca/en/donate