It is with heavy hearts we announce Vida (Baki)'s passing at the age of 91. Wife to the late Mike Milinovich. Loving mother to Mitze (late Kris) Majer and Nick (Lynn) Milinovich. Survived by brother Ignatia Beric. Loving grandmother to Belinda (Jason), Lori, Jan, Michael, Carrie, Nick, Suzana, Lucas and Jami. Cherished great-grandmother to Dalton, Carlie, Zander, Preston, Lola, Abbey, Ryden, Tiana, Adrijana, Ava, Miles, Jude and Everly and great-great-grandmother to Amelia. She will be dearly missed by many more family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Robinson and the staff at 3B at Juravinski Hospital for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020