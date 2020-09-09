1/1
Viktor GLAVAC
Passed away peacefully at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving and devoted husband of Olga for 63 wonderful years. Cherished Ajtek of Marian, Andy (Jane), and Ana Ordyniec (Richard). Proud Dedek of Danielle, Andrew, Jamie, Michelle, and Jennifer. Survived by his two sisters Marija and Cecilija of Slovenia. Predeceased by his parents Viktor, Antonija and Apolonija, his brothers Stanislav of Slovenia, Martin of Hamilton and sister Magda of Slovenia. He will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law Marija, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends in Canada and Slovenia. Viktor retired from Stelco after 25 years of dedicated service. He was a long standing member of the St. Joseph's Society and St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Church. The source of his greatest pride was being a master cabinet maker, but his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. A Special thank you to Dr. Profetto for his exceptional care of Viktor and kindness to the family. Another thank you to the staff at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, although for only a short time, they provided outstanding compassion to the family. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Vigil Prayers at 3:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Roman Catholic Church, 125 Centennial Parkway North, Hamilton on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 am. Cremation to follow. Interment will take place at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery at a later date. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
