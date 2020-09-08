A True Renaissance Man It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden, yet peaceful passing of a loving husband, father and grandfather Vince Agro. Our beloved Vince, in his 84th year, left us on September 4, 2020, while at home and with his family at his side. We mourn his loss and cherish his life example of passion and courage. The true definition of a modern-day Renaissance man.... pianist, composer, opera aficionado, chef, teacher extraordinaire, gifted politician, successful businessman, and an award-winning author. Vince has lived well, is loved greatly and now will be sadly missed. Survived by his loving wife Angeline Gravino of 59years, cherished father of Anthony Agro and predeceased daughter Jennine Agro-Lopresti and survived by son in law Charlie Lopresti. Loving grandfather of Natalie, Ben and Charles Lopresti. Predeceased by his beloved parents Sam and Grace Agro, and his dear brothers, Dr. Charles (Betty), brother John (Mary, Will), Joseph (Kaye), Steve. Survived by loving brother Louie and sister-in-law Joan. Mary Gravino (Baumngartner) deceased by brother in law Adi. Survived by Brother-in-law Mathew Gravino (Bryna) His many nieces and nephews will sorely miss him. Part of Vince's remarkable legacy is leaving behind the company he founded, Agro Insurance Inc., one of the largest and strongest employee benefits consulting companies in Ontario since it reached the status of TPA (third-party administrator). Vince also leaves behind a legacy with Hamilton city Council, where he was instrumental in the construction of Hamilton Place, Hamilton's biggest community project, where people all over the city donated money to ensure this project came to fruition. He received a political award, alongside other awards for business, labor, media and architecture. Hamilton place has become an outstanding concert hall for Hamilton musicians, reaching operatic proportions. Its acoustics and staging allow for the performance of full stage operas. A testament to Vince's passion for Opera and the Arts. While on council Vince was also instrumental in the twining of Hamilton with Racalmuto, Sicily, the birthplace of his parents and countless other immigrant citizens of Hamilton and their descendants. Sharing yet another talent with us, Vince leaves behind two fascinating and award-winning books which he authored. First, The Good Doctor, a novel that takes place in Hamilton about the classic immigrant story. The second book is entitled "In Grace's Kitchen', a series of short stories, memories and recipes about his Italian Canadian childhood that again takes place in Hamilton. In Lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice
. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid 19 the family will be hosting a celebration of his extraordinary life at a later date.