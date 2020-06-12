Vince IAFRATE

Passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2020 at University Hospital, London, at the age of 68. Predeceased by his parents Armando and Filomena (nee Gabriele) Iafrate. Will be dearly missed by his wife Odilia. Cherished brother of Paul (Wanda), and dearest brother-in-law of Franklin (Mayra), the late Joe (Maria), Connie (Ray), and Lucy (Rick)(the late Jim). Vince will also be fondly remembered by many additional nieces and nephews. Due to mandated public health restrictions, private services have been reserved for designated family members only. An online message of condolence can be made at www.friscolanti.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 12, 2020.