Vince IAFRATE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vince's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2020 at University Hospital, London, at the age of 68. Predeceased by his parents Armando and Filomena (nee Gabriele) Iafrate. Will be dearly missed by his wife Odilia. Cherished brother of Paul (Wanda), and dearest brother-in-law of Franklin (Mayra), the late Joe (Maria), Connie (Ray), and Lucy (Rick)(the late Jim). Vince will also be fondly remembered by many additional nieces and nephews. Due to mandated public health restrictions, private services have been reserved for designated family members only. An online message of condolence can be made at www.friscolanti.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved