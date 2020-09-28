We are saddened to announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Vincent Cino, at St. Joseph's Hospital/ St. Joseph's Villa, Hospital Ward, 2East, peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family on September 25, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Concetta by almost 12 years. Vincent and Concetta were married in Hamilton, Ontario on July 25, 1953 and enjoyed 55 happy years together side by side in work and play. He is survived by his children, Charles and Maria, grandchildren, Michael (Sara) and Catherine, and great grandson, Julian Anthony. He is predeceased by his parents, Calogero Cino and Maria Matteliano. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Vincenza (predeceased brother-in-law Angelo Cino) and predeceased by his brother Angelo and his wife Nicolina Cino, sister Nicolina and her husband Giovanni Puma, sister Rosaria and her husband Salvatore Tirone, sister Concetta and her husband Alessandro Tirone, sister-in-law Diega and her husband Angelo Pitilli, sister-in-law Giuseppina and her husband Calogero Falco, brother-in-law Salvatore Cino and his first and second wife, Sarah and Eduarda. Vincent is also survived by many nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, cousins and friends in Canada, Italy and USA. Vincent was born in Racalmuto, Sicily on May 5, 1927, the year that electricity was first introduced in his home town. At the young age of 19, he had already lost both parents, and yet was able to develop into an independent person with many fine qualities and requisite skills to adapt to the rigors of life. In Sicily, he worked in the salt mines and also apprenticed in the area of carpentry. On immigration to Canada in 1951, he initially worked for Hamilton Lumber, where he worked as a shipper and receiver for 13 years. In 1964, he started his own business, along with his wife Concetta, Capri Grocery (1964 to 1996) , which provided a full line of Italian products, that were relatively exclusive at the time, and are now common household staples. He was ahead of his time, in that he had well established marketing practices in place In his business, that have recently enjoyed a renaissance, for example, home delivery service on demand, rotating featured product demonstration, tasting of new products, trading stamps for the acquisition of home products, credit line (albeit without interest charge for valued customers), in addition to consignment selling of craft products produced by local artisans. He had a passion for politics, which started at a young age. In Sicily, he was a scrutineer for the first democratic Italian election. He was reported to be up late at night writing political poetry. In Canada, he was a member of the West Hamilton Liberal Association and as a proud Canadian, served the public during many elections, municipal, provincial and federal as deputy returning officer and scrutineer. Despite his professed political affiliation, he had a non-partisan approach as well, in that he endorsed the signage of all political parties during the elections and had friends and acquaintances in various political parties. He often attended local community meetings and supplied a strong voice for the neighborhood patrons on various issues. He valued education to no end, for his children and grandchildren, and also for himself. He attended every single parent-teacher night during our early years without fail, volunteered to attend school trips, as a driver or parent chaperone, and often read our school reports / essays with demonstration of a sense of interest and enthusiasm. He taught us daily, through example and direct tutelage. One of his favorite teachings included rehearsing the Hilroy Booklet times tables on route to school. He was the parent who drove / walked his children to school. In later years, he established the same practices with his grandchildren. He was so intent on assimilation into his Canadian life, that he taught himself to read and write English with fluency, by reading his "vocabulary", the local newspaper and continued to grow his command of the English languages as a result of his intellectual curiosity, testing the waters when he encountered an unfamiliar word or phrase. In the 1960s and 1970s, he was frequently approached by his customers to help them complete government and insurance forms, again at no cost. When the North End community transformed with more Portuguese influence, he learned some Portuguese so that he could better serve his customers. He was a great story teller. His stories resonated with details that were almost Dickensian, such that the characters and location details came to life. These stories were retold many times over, such that they became the filaments that wove the fabric that connected one generation to the next. His love of music was insatiable, always singling to the tune of a favorite opera or his favorite Italian pop music from the 1950s. He would always say "canta che ti passa", indicating that your woes are relieved by music. He was a proud and loving husband. During the last few years of Concetta's life, he showed a sense of selflessness as he helped her with household and daily activities, "till death do us part...in sickness and in health". As a father and grandfather, he supported us in our every endeavor and helped us realize our dreams. He also lifted our spirits when we were down and provided us with unconditional love and mentorship as recent as 18 months ago. Vincent was a man of principle, high integrity, and honor. He loved his family members without fail. He left no stone unturned when it came to help his immediate and extended family members and friends, and even acquaintances. He was a people person and was able to engage in conversation with persons of diverse backgrounds and ranks of life, including the likes of a few famous international historical persons along his journey. He was kind and funny, charismatic, and larger than life for us. We are fortunate to have had his love and mentorship for so long; however, his absence is already palpable. Family and friends will be received at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street, Hamilton, Ontario. Visitation will take place Tuesday September 29, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral will take place at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 50 Brucedale Avenue East, on September 30, 2020 at 10:30 am, with interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre: Catholic Cemetery in Burlington. Donations in memoriam may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, directed to Marian Building, Ward 2East. The family would like to thank health care providers who provided exemplary and respectful care of our father and grandfather at St. Joseph's Hospitals. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and appropriate safety practices will be in place at both the funeral chapel and church. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait in line at both sites.



