Peacefully, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice at 90 years of age. Predeceased by his loving wife Jean (Eugenia). Survived by sister Laura Duffy, brother Ernest, sister-in-law Josie Palango and sisters-in-law Margaret Toth and Joy Sikora in Saskatchewan. Deeply missed by his children Les and Mary, Natalie and Ron, and Rose and Chester. Lovingly missed by grandchildren Derek (Ashlee), David, angel Aaron, Samantha, Ethan, Sydney, step-grand daughter Natalie Rose and by great-grand daughters June and Emma. Also missed by all of his nieces and nephews and their families in Ontario, the United States, across Canada, and by countless friends and neighbours from Brightside, Edgemont Street and St. Elizabeth Village. Vince spent 40 years at Stelco working to support his family and was a mainstay in the Brightside Bowling League for decades. His love of baseball was unparalleled, and he was a do-it-yourself handyman, rarely willing to employ a professional! Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and technicians at the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton, the lovely staff at the Cancer Assistance Program in Hamilton and the amazingly supportive team at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of funeral home staff upon arrival. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) Hamilton, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 128 Edgemont St. S. Hamilton on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either the Canadian Cancer Society
, the Cancer Assistance Program, or Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. God saw that you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So, he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me". With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we should not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Dad, your life was a grand slam. You always pitched a perfect game and you never balked at anything or anyone. Your legacy will live on in us, and your love will guide us forever. Online condolences may be left at www.markeydermody.com