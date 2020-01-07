|
|
Passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara. He will be missed by his children Daniel, Lawrence, Cheryl, and Vincent (Mattie). Grandfather of Nicole (Bryan), Daniel, Hayley, and Quintin. Great-grandfather of Drake, Bishop, and Everleigh-Joy. Survived by his sisters Patricia, Catherine, Maureen, and Betty. Predeceased by his brothers John and Robert. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Dundurn Place Care Centre for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., between Mohawk and Fennell) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a Chapel Service following at 1 p.m. Burial will follow to Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The War Amps would be appreciated by his family. www.dermodys.com