It is with much sadness the family of Vincenza Maria (Vicenzina) announce her passing, in her 84th year, at St. Joseph's Hospital in the late evening of November 17. She was predeceased by her dear husband, Vincenzo Antonio (Tony) and her loving parents, Giuseppe and Elizabetha Cupido, of whom she was an only child. Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Joe, Ron (Rose), Mary Lou Cino (Sam), Jim (Anna) and Nancy Maynard (Eddy Murad), and devoted grandmother (Nonni) to ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren, all of whom she adored. She was sister-in-law to Gloria and deceased Giuseppe (Joe) D'Onofrio, Maria D'Onofrio, Italo and Maria Teresa D'Onofrio, Gorizia D'Onofrio, Nazareno D'Onofrio, and Olga and Mario DiGirolamo. Mom was an amazing cook who enjoyed preparing homemade meals for her family as well as baking italian traditions. She was a very loving, caring individual who was kind-hearted and respectful to everyone that crossed her path. She enjoyed meeting new people, making strangers feel comfortable around her, which often led to new friendships. Most importantly, she cherished her family, grandchildren and good friends, and welcomed their visits and special time spent together over the years. Over the past two years, Mom fought many health battles, never complaining along the way, and, always finding the strength to continue to complete tasks on a daily basis, never letting her illness overtake her. We were so fortunate to have her in our lives and she was one of a kind. In her final phase of life, her continued care was given by many who made Mom's journey much more bearable. Many thanks to those at St. Joseph's Hospital Nephrology Units, to all Doctors, PSWs, Nurses and VON staff, that were exceptional in their care. Special thanks to Dr. Gordon Clarke, Dr. Katherine Clase, Dr. Fatima and their staff. Mom you can now rest in peace. Visitation will be held FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL (43 Barton Street East , Hamilton near James Street North) on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is a limit on the number of people who can attend & RSVP will be required. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter and Paul Church, (50 Brucedale Avenue East, Hamilton) at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Ancaster. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy would be appreciated to the Sisters of the Precious Blood, St. Joseph's Foundation/Nephrology Unit, and VON Hamilton To reserve at time for the visitation, please RSVP on Maria's tribute page at www.friscolanti.com
.