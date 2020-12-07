We sadly announce the passing of Vincenzina on Friday December 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Born on October 26, 1926 in Cerva Italy, Vincenzina is reunited with her husband Carmine. She will be dearly missed by Son Domenic (Anna); grandsons the late Carmine (1979), Carmine (Melissa), Francesco (Nancy) and Domenic (Kailey); great-grandchildren the late Mackenzie (2016) Mason, Isiah, Emma, Vincenzo and Luciano. Predeceased by siblings Teresa, Gabrielle, Serafino and Gino, she is survived by siblings Maria (Guiseppe) of Montreal, Raffaele (Concetta) of Italy and Pietro (Nunzia) of Italy and many nieces and nephews in Montreal and Italy. Vincenzina enjoyed cooking for her family and we will all miss her meatballs. She had a long life and worked hard for all of it, her final rest is well deserved. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca