Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in San Donato Di Ninea, Cosenza, Italy on September 22, 1929. Son of the late Domenico Consoli and Giovanina Madormo. Beloved husband of Maria for 63 years. Loved and will be missed by children Joanne (Joe), Dominic (Allison), Sam (Sara), Frank (Enza), and Rosa (late Marino). Cherished by 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Beloved brother of Guido Consoli and late sister-in-law Marianna. Predeceased by his brother Francesco and late sister-in-law Angelica. Also predeceased by his late sisters Elvira, Angelina, and Gina from Argentina. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Vincenzo worked at Slater Steels for 22 years. He loved his garden and sharing his fruits and vegetables with family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Private family funeral will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Hospital would be greatly appreciated.