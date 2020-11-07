It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father and Nonno in his 89th year on November 4, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Fiorenza, whose love he has remembered each day since her passing in 2012. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Fulvio, Domenic (Linda), Mary (Danny) and Angela (David). Adored and very proud Nonno of the late Vincent, Patrick (Amanda), Daniel, Domenic (Kelsey) Erica (Dean), Cristiano (Alexia) and Brianna (Curtis). He was the son of Fulvio and Maria Delibato and son-in-law of Americo and Maria Grazia Guazzetto. Dear brother of the late Domenic (the late Amalia), the late Maria Grazia (the late Ferdinando), the late Benito (Brigida). Dear brother-in-law of Angela and the late Alberto. Cousin of the late Nunzio (Maria). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins in Italy, USA and Canada. Dad came to Canada in 1952 with the hope to find a new life and opportunities. He was employed by Building Products and retired from Dofasco after many years. He always said that the biggest impression anyone can leave on him was the one of their character and how they treated others. He was the most courageous man we knew and lived his life with strong conviction even with the adversity that he was challenged with. Thank you to the ICU and CCU at the Hamilton General Hospital. They made our father's stay in the hospital truly a place that he felt safe and had exceptional care. A special Thank you to Dr. Ainsworth, Lana, Leslie, Suzanne, Christine, Joanne, Margaret, Virginia, Cindy, Jordan, Talia, Nicola, Sherry, Dani, and the many others that took such special care of him and made him part of the C.C.U. family. Our family is so grateful for the love and care he received. Dad, Mom is waiting for you with open arms at the gates of Heaven. Due to the ongoing public health concerns regarding COVID 19, private services will be held for immediate family only. Friends and extended relatives will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations to HHS Foundation for the Coronary Care Unit or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca