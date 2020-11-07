November 12, 1931-November 4, 2020 Dad passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 after battling and being hospitalized for two years with a devastating and challenging illness. As in life, Vincenzo faced his illness with strength, grace, and an ever-present sense of humour. Vincenzo was born in Ventosa, Latina, Italy and after the war he moved along with his parents and brothers and sister to Casanova, Caserta. He arrived in Canada on April of 1952 to start a new life and married Fiorenza on July 28, 1957. Vincenzo is survived by his children Fulvio (Linda), Domenic (Linda), Mary (Danny) and Angela (David). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Patrick, Daniel, Domenic, Erica, Cristiano and Brianna, his step-grandchildren Ben, Gabrielle, and Max, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family in Canada, Italy and the U.S.A. Vincenzo is predeceased by his wife Fiorenza, his grandson Vincent, his step-granddaughter Olivia, his parents Fulvio and Maria, his brothers and sister, Domenico (Amelia), Maria Grazia (Ferdinando), Benito (Brigida), his nephew Frank, his brother-in-law Alberto (Angelina), and cousin-in-law Nunzio (Maria). Vincenzo was a man of a thousand facial expressions and was able to convey so many thoughts and feelings with subtle but meaningful changes in his eyes and mouth. He was an extremely talented singer and a wonderful cook. He loved watching cooking and travelling shows on his TV describing his birth country, Italy. He had a wonderful sense of humour always ready to laugh when the opportunity presented itself. He always made his family and friends feel greatly appreciated whenever they were in his presence. However, the most important and amazing aspect of Vincenzo was his role as a father and grandfather. He loved his children and grandchildren like no other and always placed them first in his life. He committed his life to provide them with a safe and loving home while always putting aside time to spend with them. As a father, he was the best one could have and will always be remembered that way. He always walked his family and visitors out of his home, giving them the traditional Italian two kiss-on-the-cheek goodbye and then stand at the door waving vigorously as you would drive away. He will never be forgotten by those who had the privilege to have met him. Dad, you have left a massive void in our lives. It is incredible how such a tiny man made such a large impression in all our lives. Your journey here on earth has ended and your new journey has begun. A special thanks to Dr. Ainsworth and his colleagues, nurses, and support staff of the Hamilton General Hospital who provided unrelenting and compassionate care to our father. A private immediate family only funeral will take place due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada can be made in his name. A Celebration of Vincenzo's Life, will take place at a future date. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca