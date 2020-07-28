1/2
Vincenzo Di Pietro
1969-05-22 - 2020-07-25
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vince Di Pietro. With his loving family by his side, Vince fought a courageous battle with cancer. He will be sorely missed by his wife Tina his children Madisyn and Olivia. His grandchildren Ellie and Owen, pre deceased by his granddaughter Rosie and His brother Peter. He will be sadly missed by his parents Quinto and Carmela his brother Roberto and sisters Diana (Angelo) and Sabrina. Sadly missed by his dear friend Tony. Funeral arrangements are online at Friscolanti funeral home. Visitations will be Wednesday July 29 From 5pm to 7 pm.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 28, 2020.
1 entry
July 28, 2020
Bello..you smiled and everyone around you smiled..your kindness was and is felt by everyone..You are a true gentleman towards all..Now go get your wings tesoro...Never forget you..
Pino Petrucci
Friend
