|
|
Passed away peacefully in Hamilton, on March 16, 2020 in her 99th year. Predeceased by husbands Merriwell Piette (1959) and Howard Adams (1999). Loving mother of Earl Piette (Eleanor) and Margaret Roberts. Adored stepmother of Lorraine (deceased) and Ron Kelly, David Adams, Paul and Lynn Adams, Dorothy and Randy (deceased) Chamberlain. Loving grandmother of Nicole, Kyle, Jay, Jason, Jana, Denise, Jenny, Matthew, Richard, Paula, Stefanie and Amanda. Loving great-grandmother of 22 and great-great-grandmother of two. Predeceased by her parents Earl and Gertrude Jerome, brothers Stanley Jerome and Edgar Jerome, sisters Faye Whitwell and Doris Winegard. Survived by her sister Bernadine Adams and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. and Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Donations in Viola's memory may be made to a . Due to current Health Department regulations we encourage online condolences, www.markeydermody.com, rather than visiting the funeral home.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020