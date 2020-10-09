1/1
Viola Ann "Vi" HENRY
At Hamilton General Hospital on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Beloved mother to Shawn and Debbi Henry, and Tommy and Julie Henry. Loving grandmother to Brianna, and Kendra. Daughter of the late Lloyd and Marie (Longboat) Henry. Dear sister to Manny (Edie), Caroline (Sonny), and the late Ruben, Sally, Gerald, Reva, Margaret, Pat, Lance, Elaine, and Norman. Loving auntie to many nieces and nephews. Resting at her niece Nikki's home 3032 5th Line, Ohsweken after 3 p.m. Friday. Funeral Service and Burial will be held at Seneca Longhouse on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. (masks or facial coverings are required). www.rhbanderson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 9, 2020.
