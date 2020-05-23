Violet "Ann" Higgins (Nee Paisley) (Armitage), age 82, of Hamilton, Ontario passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Loving wife of Ken. Beloved mother of Debbie (Dave) and Wendy. Cherished nannie of Jennie-Leigh and Brianne. Great-grandmother of Tyler and Lucas. Sister to Elizabeth and Lillian. Ann is reunited with her late husband John Armitage and sibling's Ernie, John and Olive. She will be greatly missed by extended family and friends. Ann touched the lives of everyone she met. Ann retired as a young lady from Eaton's where she worked as an Elevator Operator. As per Ann's wishes, cremation has taken place with interment at White Chapel Memorial Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Society of Hamilton in Ann's memory would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for Ann's family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.