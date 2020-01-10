Home

Violet Lillian (Hoyle) WILK

Passed away at Billings Court Manor, Burlington on January 8, 2020 at the age of 97. Predeceased by loving husband Michael. Beloved mother of Penny (late Robert Parry) and the late Robert Wilk. Cherished grandmother of Marc, Tara (Jorge), Mandy and Susan, great-grandmother of Alex, Nicole, Cheyenne, Dawson, Nicholas, Ava and Zuri. Predeceased by siblings Barbara and Edward. Cremation has taken place. Private interment Bayview Mausoleum at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Violet to a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington (905-632-3333).
