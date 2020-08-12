Violet MARIJAN

March 31, 1921 - August 9, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce Violet's passing at the age of 99. Reunited with her husband, Ilija. Dear mother to Rade (Brenda) and Dane (Chris). Baba to Shane (Michelle) and Adam (Brittany). Great-grandmother to Riley Violet and Emma. Baka to Kristen (Mark) and Laura (Mark). Great-grandmother to Jordyn. Violet will be dearly missed by many more family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Regency Retirement home for their exceptional care. Violet loved reading, painting and all things arts & crafts. She was an avid player of bingo and scrabble. Due to Covid restrictions, occupancy for visitation is limited. If you wish to attend, please contact the family at dane.marijan@rogers.com by Thursday afternoon, August 13th. A private funeral service will be held. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca