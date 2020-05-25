It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Violet McArthur in her 93rd year. Aunt Vi was such a caring, generous, strong woman, for sure a woman to admire! Aunt Vi was our cherished aunt and she was a huge part of our family and Sunday dinner crew. Family was everything to Aunt Vi. She grew up in the east end of Hamilton with her mom, dad and her two brothers, Alan and Doug. The boys could always count on their sister to fix anything they needed. Vi, "sis" worked at Dofasco for over 40 years in profit sharing and enjoyed every minute of her job. Aunt Vi lived life as a single woman with many friends and had enjoyed wonderful vacations. Aunt Vi had many dogs and they were loving companions during her life that brought her joy. Later in life Aunt Vi lived at Amica in Stoney Creek and Victoria Gardens. Aunt Vi leaves behind her nieces, Terri (Will) and Judy (Chris). She also left behind great nieces and nephews, Stephen, Brad, Kira (Mike) and Chris (Emily). She was also a loving great-great aunt to Mikaleigh, Ainsley, Aysia, Liam and Finn. She will be missed by the "Christie Family". We would like to thank Amica friends and staff for always making Vi feel welcome. Thank you to Victoria Gardens, especially Brigette, for the love and compassion over the last month. Thank you to our wonderful friends for all their love and support; Vicki and Dennis Mildon, Sandra Novak, Sue Robinson, Amy Thorne and Gary and Martha MacDonald. You will be in our hearts forever Aunt Vi. We love you! Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.