Virginia Elaine Law

Virginia Elaine Law Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing on February 14th, 2020 of Virginia Elaine Law in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late James Law (1997). Daughter of the late Orville and Virginia Irwin. Loving mother to Kathy (Jim) Smith and Jimmy (Melissa) Law. Cherished grandmother of Geoffrey, Boen, Cody, Cassidy and Braeden. Great-grandmother to Chloe, Natasha, Danica, and Ethan. Predeceased by brothers James, George, Orville, and Russell and sisters Clara, Berneice and Virrena. A private family burial has taken place. A special thank-you to Dr. Irene Tuttle and the team of dedicated caregivers at Extendicare Hamilton. May she rest in peace in the hands of God.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020
