Virginia Kewley Obituary
October 9, 1934 - January 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Virginia passed away quietly in her 86th year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Daniel and son Daniel, she will be deeply missed by her daughters Kim, Kelly and Karen (Larry). Grammie will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Sheri (Mike), Geoff, Sarah (Colin), Trevor (Cassandra), Tyler (Diego), Jennifer (Nathan), Sharlene (Jeff), Matthew (Rachel) and great-grandaughters Evelyn and Sienna. Her heart was bigger than life, and anyone who knew her will miss her.At the request of the family, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
