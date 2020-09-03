1/1
Virginia Mary JAEGER
Jaeger, Virginia May passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at her residence, Idlewyld Manor, Hamilton on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in her 97th year. Dear mother of Beth Dannenberg(Gerard) and Lynne Renault. Loving grandmother of Brandon(Cristan) and Heather and great-grandmother of Adia, Faryhn and Hudson. Predeceased by her brothers Keith, Frederick and Lynwood Van Patter. Born in Comber, Ontario on May 8, 1924, daughter of the late Robert and Edith(Howes) Van Patter. Virginia lived in Aylmer and worked for Dr. McLay and Dr. Miller for a number of years before moving to Hamilton. She was a Ward Clerk at Henderson Hospital before retirement. Cremation with a family graveside service at the Aylmer Cemetery. Donations to the Hamilton Burlington SPCA, 245 Dartnall Rd, Hamilton, ON L8W 3V9 would be appreciated. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com "Special thanks to the Staff at Oakwood Area of Idlewyld Manor, Hamilton."


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 3, 2020.
