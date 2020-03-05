Home

Virginia (Nash) POWELL

Virginia (Nash) POWELL Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 in her 77th year. Beloved wife of 54 years to the Rev. Donald Powell. Loving mother of Scott (Kamla), Mark and Laura (Scott). Cherished Nana of Darshana, Daanvir, Nash, Sophia, Kathryn and Sarah. Ginny will also be greatly missed by her brothers Doug (Cindy) and Gord (Patti), nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends. A private Graveside Service has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to VON or Alzheimer Society in her memory would be appreciated by the family. On-line tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020
