Virginio Arturo SONEGO
Passed away at St. Peters Hospital on August 15, 2020, in his 94th year. Beloved Husband of the late Rosetta (Daros). Dear Father of Denis. Cherished brother of the late Vittorio, Maria, Ameilia, Domenic and Marina. Survived by sister in-law Luigia of Italy. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel (43 Barton Street East, Hamilton) on Saturday, August 22 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory for all guests. Service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Same restrictions will apply in addition to a 35-person capacity. Burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 18, 2020.
