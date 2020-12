Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away Peacefully in L'Aquila, Italy; in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Stefania and loving father of Aurora. Dear brother to Loreto (deceased) and Marilyn Albini, Domenico and Lina Albini and Clara and Tony Santi. Remembered fondly by his nephews and nieces and their families. Riposi in Pace



