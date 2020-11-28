A beautiful Angel flies free, travel the heavens and know peace. Your beautiful smile, your heart made of gold Are whispers of wind in the trees. Fly free my beautiful lady, your flame lives on in our hearts. Your whispers dry tears, your soul guides our way Fly free our beautiful Angel and know peace. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Vivian Elizabeth Venman nee Kaulbeck ,in her 88th year. Mourning her loss are her son Derek Venman and his spouse Maureen, her daughter Claudia Francisci and her son-in law Mario Francisici, her niece and guardian angel Deborah Hoffert. She is survived by and will be missed beyond words by her sister Josephine Stewart, brother George Kaulbeck and sister in law Dorothy Kaulbeck along with their children Dennis, Donna, Tracy, George and Margo. Her grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Mathew, Kyle, Alexander Shane and Vanessa, mourn and will miss her unconditional love. Vivian is predeceased by her siblings Murray, Edgar and Margaret as well as her brother in law Roy Stewart. Vivian has been cremated and a celebration of life to be held at a later date once Covid allows. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's association in memory of Vivian. With heavy hearts, we ask that you protect yourself and your loved ones from Covid-19.