1/1
Vivian Elizabeth Venman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
To the Flamborough staff of the Willow Grove Nursing Home our heartfelt and sincerest thank you to you for the loving care you provided to Vivian until her last days. She had some quality of life because of your care. To Rachel, Vivian's guardian angel at the Willow Grove, we will be forever grateful for your empathetic love and care of Vivian and our family, you are an amazing individual and we were comforted just knowing that you were there to care for and watch over her. To Emma and Dawson who helped care for their great auntie while she lived with us briefly, we know you miss her unconditional love and joy for life, she will be forever your guardian angel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved