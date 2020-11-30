To the Flamborough staff of the Willow Grove Nursing Home our heartfelt and sincerest thank you to you for the loving care you provided to Vivian until her last days. She had some quality of life because of your care. To Rachel, Vivian's guardian angel at the Willow Grove, we will be forever grateful for your empathetic love and care of Vivian and our family, you are an amazing individual and we were comforted just knowing that you were there to care for and watch over her. To Emma and Dawson who helped care for their great auntie while she lived with us briefly, we know you miss her unconditional love and joy for life, she will be forever your guardian angel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store