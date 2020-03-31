|
KOMARNISKI, Vivian (nee Burton) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful, much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on Sunday March 29, 2020 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Myron, her son Myron Jr. and grandson Justin, her parents Harry and Lydia Burton, and sisters Dorothy Morgan and Margaret Dallaire. Vivian leaves behind her brother Victor Burton, daughters Linda Johnston (Ray), Sandi Stirling (Raymond) and sons Morris Komarniski (Elena) and Robert Komarniski (Colleen). She was a loving and supportive Grandmother to Nicole Johnston (Justin), Melissa Johnston (Justin), Ken Connell (Erin), Lynsay Connell (George), Adam Komarniski (Jessica) , Jacqui and Robin Komarniski . Great Grandmother to Liam, Kate, Xavier, Lacey, Spencer and Kelly. Vivian will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law, Dora Komarniski, and many of her nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. After the passing of her husband in 2017, Vivian moved into the Heritage Place Retirement Home in Burlington. During her time there, she flourished in her daily life enjoying all the activities and outings, and made many friends who she cared about deeply. Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private family gathering and cremation to follow. However, there will be a celebration of life to be scheduled later in the year and all will be invited to attend to celebrate the wonderful life of Vivian. Donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Thank you to all who supported Vivian at both Joseph Brant Hospital and the Hamilton General Hospital in her final days with us. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020