Vivian St. Lewis passed away peacefully after a short and courageous battle with cancer on August 26, 2020, at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. He was in his 84th year. He is survived by his wife Veda, nee Carlton, his sister Sally, children, Ian, Michelle and Donna, ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Many other friends and family members will greatly miss Vivian. He was a former employee of the Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) for over 25 years. He was an avid gardener and active member of Emmanuel United Church. Special thanks to the 3rd-floor Nurses and Staff at Juravinski Hospital, Wards E & C. Your patience and dedication will not be forgotten. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage, on September 9th, 2020, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A private funeral service will be held with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made on www.dermodys.com