Born: November 1st, 1921 Toronto Ontario. Youngest of 4 sisters born to Margaret and Sidney Quatermass. Predeceased by her parents and 3 sisters Ethel, Winnifred, and Katherine and her devoted partner of 19 years Lloyd Osburn of Fergus. Survived by her loving son Ron Welsh of Belwood, and beloved step mother of Ann (Ted) Finlayson of Ripley, Ray (Sue) Osburn of Dundas, Beryl Russell of St Marys, Fred (Elaine) Osburn of Guelph, and Lloy Osburn of Belwood, as well as beloved aunt of Ron (Lis) Dangerfield of Citrus Heights California, Janet Shugart of Citrus Heights California, Katherine (Barry) Watson of Stoney Creek, Nancy (Ivan) & Tim Goldsmith of Toronto , Alan Hamilton of Hamilton. She will be sadly missed the many nieces and nephews, and the many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Vivienne (Viv) grew up in Hamilton Ontario where after finishing school, she worked for the Wallace Barnes Company during WWll. She also worked as a ledger keeper for Westinghouse Canada in Hamilton at their Woodward Ave. and Rennie St. locations. Vivienne moved to Fergus in 1991 where she was a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion. She was also an active member of the Victoria Park Seniors Centre. She made many friends there and always spoke fondly of them and the adventures they shared, traveling with them to many destinations throughout Canada and the world. She will be sadly missed by all the great friends she made in Fergus. Special thanks to the staff and management at Heritage River Retirement Residence for their kindness and compassion during her final years. Thanks also to Dr. Robert Norrie and his staff for the excellent medical care they provided throughout the years and during her final months. A private service will be held, followed by interment at Belsyde Cemetery in Fergus, Ontario. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a future date and location yet to be determined. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Groves Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 11, 2020.