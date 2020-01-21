|
At Extendicare Hamilton on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Vytautas, predeceased by son Vytas, and daughter Nijole. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Gint, Jonas, Adam, Kristina, Mark, Julia and Jonathan, and her great-grandchildren Olivia, Georgia, Charlie, Lauryn, James, Johanna, Emma, Amelia, and Austin, her daughter-in-law Ann, and family in Lithuania. She was a Registered Nurse, retired from St. Peter's Hospital after many years of service. Friends may call at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton on Wednesday, January 22nd from 6-8pm. Rosary at 7pm at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Lithuanian Church, 58 Dundurn Street North, Hamilton on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery, Mississauga. Memorial donations to the Lithuanian Orphans Fund (Pagalba Lietuvos Vaikams) or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family. www.marlattfhhamilton.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020