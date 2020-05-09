Vladimir Frank (Lado) Dim, age 90, of Jordan Station, ON, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 in St. Catharines General Hospital surrounded by family. Unfortunately due to the current pandemic, funeral services are restricted to 10 family members. A service took place at Tallman Funeral Homes in Vineland on May 04 at 11:00am with Father Drago of St. Gregory the Great church, officiating. Burial followed at St. John's Public Cemetery (Catholic) in Jordan. Vladimir was born in Hudaje, Slovenia to Ivan and Marija on January 25, 1930. He worked as a Lead Hand for General Motors for 38 years. He was also active on his 22 acre vineyard producing some of the best wine grapes in Niagara. Lado immigrated to Canada over 60 years ago making a new life and imbued his work ethic and honesty in his children and was immensely proud of them and their accomplishments. Vladimir is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Franceska and his three children: F. Brian (Tracey), Vivian (Daniel) and Dr. Vladimir (jr) (Giulia), his grandchildren; Olivia, Evan, Sophia, Erik, Lucas, and Giuliana, sisters; Papca, Heda, and Malta. He is preceded in death by his brothers: Stane, Joze, Lojze, Ivan and sister Boza. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) and/or the Ontario Blind Sport Association. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.