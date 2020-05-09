Vladimir Frank (Lado) Dim
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vladimir's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vladimir Frank (Lado) Dim, age 90, of Jordan Station, ON, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 in St. Catharines General Hospital surrounded by family. Unfortunately due to the current pandemic, funeral services are restricted to 10 family members. A service took place at Tallman Funeral Homes in Vineland on May 04 at 11:00am with Father Drago of St. Gregory the Great church, officiating. Burial followed at St. John's Public Cemetery (Catholic) in Jordan. Vladimir was born in Hudaje, Slovenia to Ivan and Marija on January 25, 1930. He worked as a Lead Hand for General Motors for 38 years. He was also active on his 22 acre vineyard producing some of the best wine grapes in Niagara. Lado immigrated to Canada over 60 years ago making a new life and imbued his work ethic and honesty in his children and was immensely proud of them and their accomplishments. Vladimir is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Franceska and his three children: F. Brian (Tracey), Vivian (Daniel) and Dr. Vladimir (jr) (Giulia), his grandchildren; Olivia, Evan, Sophia, Erik, Lucas, and Giuliana, sisters; Papca, Heda, and Malta. He is preceded in death by his brothers: Stane, Joze, Lojze, Ivan and sister Boza. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) and/or the Ontario Blind Sport Association. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
4998 King Street
Beamsville, ON L0R 1B0
(905) 563-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved