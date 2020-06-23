Vladimir (Walter) Musytschuk
1964-05-03 - 2020-06-19
It is with great sadness that Walter passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by family in his 56 year of life. He will be missed by his beloved wife Lara (Prokopp). Proud Dad of Larisa & Alexis. Beloved Son of Katherine & (the late Nikolai) Musytschuk. Brother of Peter Musytschuk (Barbara) and Family. Cherished Son in law to Glenna & (the late John) Prokopp. Beloved Brother in law to Roger and Jonathan Prokopp. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by many cousins, neighbours, and friends. Will be missed dearly by close friends Vi and Sarah Goodale. Walter worked for the HWDSB for 30 years and will be missed by many coworkers and friends. Walter was a member of U.N.F for many years and will be missed dearly there. Thanks to the neighbours and friends for their support. Special thanks to the Sir Winston Churchill Staff for their support. Thanks to the Hamilton Ticats for their support. Special thanks to Bayshore Palliative care nurses Rachel and Clarissa. Thanks to St. Elizabeth's PSW services for all their help. Cremation has taken place and a private ceremony will follow.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 23, 2020.
