Peacefully at Orchard Terrace Care Centre on July 2, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Carol for 68 years. Loving father of Ron Mack and Chris Petrella. The best Dzia Dzia ever to Justin (Sarah), Sabrina (Mike), Derek (Sonya) and Jeremy (Kristina). Dearest great-grandfather to Nicolas, Grace, Layla, Ava and Audrey. Son of Wojciech and Anna Mack, son-in-law of Paul and Josephine Dumala. Predeceased by his sister Mary (Joseph) Kubina, his brother Joe and brother-in-law Stan (Ann) Dumala. Wally leaves behind many friends that he came to know during his time as the owner of The Jockey Club Tavern/Oakwood Place. He was at his happiest providing entertainment and great music with his band, The Wally Mack Band. He was always there for his friends and family, helping them with their careers, renovating their houses or just lifting their spirits with one of his many jokes. We will miss you Dzia Dzia. May your beautiful music play on forever in Heaven. Many thanks to the wonderful staff and for the excellent care that he received at Orchard Terrace.Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Prayers in the chapel at 12 p.m. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the Funeral Home. All visitors are asked to please wear a face covering. www.smithsfh.com