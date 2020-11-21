Passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Loving father of Leslie Ann Sardo-Viscuglia (Peter). Cherished grandfather of Kristyn and Anthony and great-grandfather of Calum and Aidan. Dear brother of Vicki Henderson (Dave). Predeceased by his siblings John, Dave, Jim, Joyce and May. A proud truck driver retired from Network (formerly Walmer Transport, Hamilton). Walter was also a long time member of Her Majesty's Army and Navy Veterans Club and a friend to everyone. Private cremation with interment at Waterford Greenwood Cemetery. www.dbrobinson.com