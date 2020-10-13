1/1
Walter Dean WELLWOOD
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Thursday October 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Patricia for 65 years. Loving dad of Bob (Michelle), Diane (Jeff), Nadean and Jeff (Tammy). Cherished grampa of Becca (Gawain), Keltie, Matthew (Stephanie), James, Owen, Amelia (Matt), Jeff (Alicia) and Jessica (Steven). Proud great-grampa of Skylar, Francis, Robin, Grace and Raelynne. Dean will be greatly missed by extended family and friends. Born in Harcourt New Brunswick, Dean enlisted in the Royal Canadian Regiment in 1950 and served 2 years in the Korean War. After moving to Burlington, he worked for 30 years at Aldershot Equipment and Contractors and then at Empire Transportation Ltd. until he retired. As per Dean's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held. For those who wish, donations in memory of Dean to Joseph Brant Hospital, Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers who provided Dad with respect, compassion and care over the past several years. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 13, 2020.
