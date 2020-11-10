Passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Johnson) for over 70 years. Loving father to Dennis (Mary), Nancy (Steve Jess), Douglas (Susan), Susan (Michael Stock), and John (Lorrie). Cherished grandfather to Douglas (Marina), Kevin (Eleanor), Tamara (Rob), Patrick, Christa (Dave), Stuart, Gary (Laura), Michelle, and Abigayle. Great grandfather to Noah, Henry, Jonas, Theodore, Gideon and Hannah. Walter will be missed by his sister Joanne (the late Frank) and his brother Paul (Marlene). Walt was a member of Burlington East Presbyterian Church. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will take place. Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com