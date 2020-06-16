It is with great sadness that I, Sarah (Ric) Brown, announce the passing of my dad and Papa to my kids Morgan, Kylie, and Jessica. The son of the late Gerald and Annie Shea of Waterford PEI. Walter was an employee of Stelco for 32 years and spent the last bit of his retirement at his homestead in Waterford PEI, enjoying a simple and happy life. He will be missed dearly by his surviving siblings Lorraine, Marjorie, Elizabeth, Geraldine, Roy, Ralph, Camilla, Rita, John and Lorne. Many nieces, nephews and his extended family. Predeceased by siblings Kevin, Mary, Alvin, Louis, Norbert, Richard, Marion and Brendan. Funeral was taken place in St.Louis PEI. He fought a courageous battle with cancer may he rest in peace.



