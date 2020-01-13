Home

Peacefully with his family by his side, at the Hamilton General Hospital, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving husband of Angela (nee Wiertel) for just shy of 50 years. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Teresa Turner and her husband Jeff, and their children Steven and Austin, and his son Kevin and his wife Michelle, and their children Jordan, Jason, Karli, and Tyler. Will also be missed by his grand-dogs Stella and Luna. Walter was a proud employee with the City of Hamilton for 42 years. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. If desired, as expressions of sympathy donations to Autism Ontario Niagara Chapter would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020
