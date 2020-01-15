Home

a.k.a. Jack Reeves, the Music Man Peacefully in his sleep at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, on Monday, January 13, 2020, Jack Reeves of Freelton passed away. Beloved husband of the late Margaret and loved father of one daughter and two sons. Dear grandfather of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also survived by three brothers and two sisters and their spouses. Cremation has taken place. If so desired, donations to the St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020
